Operation: Mindcrime stream Hearing Voices

Operation: Mindcrime have made a stream of their track Hearing Voices available.

It’s the latest song from Geoff Tate and co’s debut album The Key, out on September 18 via Frontiers Music.

It’s the first part of a planned trilogy, with former Queensryche man Tate recently revealing that work on the second instalment is almost complete, while part three is well under way.

He said: “It’s a lot of music – but I had a lot of stuff I’d been collecting and working on over the years. Little bits and pieces that have found their way into these recordings.”

The band previously issued Burn, Re-Inventing The Future and The Stranger.

The Key tracklist