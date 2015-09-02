Operation: Mindcrime issue Stranger lyric vid

Operation: Mindcrime have released a lyric video for their track The Stranger.

It’s taken from the group’s upcoming debut album The Key, issued on September 18 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The album marks Geoff Tate’s first release since reaching a legal settlement with his former colleagues in Queensryche. The Key is the first in a trilogy of records that explores “international politics, the world economy and social ethos.”

Tate revealed last month that the band have already completed much of the work on the second part of the trilogy.

They previously released videos for the songs Burn and Re-Inventing The Future.

THE KEY TRACKLIST

01. Choices 02. Burn 03. Re-Inventing The Future 04. Ready To Fly 05. Discussions In A Smoke Filled Room 06. Life or Death? 07. The Stranger 08. Hearing Voice 09. On Queue 10. An Ambush Of Sadness 11. Kicking In The Door 12. The Fall