Operation: Mindcrime add 35 US tour dates

Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime will head out on a US tour starting next month.

The 35-date run follows the band’s December European shows and have been scheduled in support of debut album The Key.

It was released in November via Frontiers Music and spawned the singles Burn, Hearing Voices and The Stranger.

Tate says: “I loved seeing everyone at the shows in Europe over the last couple of months – what a great tour. So many beautiful places and so many great experiences. Thanks to everyone who came out to see the band.

“Next month, I begin the North American tour. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone again. I’m really looking forward to presenting this new album live and I’m also incredibly excited to be performing my past music with this band. We can’t wait to rock 2016 with each and every one of you.”

The Key is the first part in a planned trilogy, with Tate confirming in August last year that the second album had already been recorded and work on the final part was well under way.

Feb 02: Fresno Strummers, CA

Feb 04: Agoura Hills The Canyon Club, CA

Feb 05: Ramona Romano MainStage, CA

Feb 06: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d, NV

Feb 09: Reno Psychedelic Ballroom, NV

Feb 10: Saint Rocke Hermosa Beach, CA

Feb 11: San Juan Capistrano The Coach House, CA

Feb 12: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA

Feb 13: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Feb 15: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Feb 18: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Feb 19: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Feb 20: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Feb 21: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Feb 23: Nashville 12th & Porter, TN

Feb 24: Johnson City Capone’s, TN

Feb 25: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Feb 26: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Feb 27: Salisbury Headquarters Live, MD

Feb 28: Sellersville Theater, PA

Mar 01: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 02: Huntington Paramount Theater, NY

Mar 03: Syracuse The Westcott Theater, NY

Mar 04: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Mar 05: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Mar 07: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Mar 09: Warrendale Jergel’s Rhythm, PA

Mar 10: Celveland House Of Blues, OH

Mar 11: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

Mar 12: Bolingbrook Tailgater’s, IL

Mar 13: Wichita The Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Mar 17: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Mar 18: Seattle The Neptune, WA

Apr 03: Sunrise Rockfest 80s, FL