Onslaught announce European tour

Onslaught have announced a European tour starting in September.

The thrash metal veterans celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second record The Force this November.

The band will also headline Titanfest at the Tufnell Park Dome on November 19 – which organisers scheduled especially to coincide with the album milestone.

Guitarist Nige Rokett says: “Onslaught are super-stoked to be headlining Titanfest 2016. The lineup for this year’s festival is really cool, with lots of diversity, but with one common theme – great British metal. We’re looking forward to another awesome show in London.”

Onslaught will be supported by Mors Principium Est, No Return and Blaakyum on their mainland dates – followed by Beholder and Anihilated on the UK and Ireland shows in November.

Tour Dates

Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM Motocultor-Festival Saint-Nolff, France Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Muziekodroom Hasselt, Belgium Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PM Helvete De - Oberhausen, Germany Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM De Baroeg Rotterdam, Netherlands Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:00PM Verlichte Geest Roeselave, Belgium Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM Cafe Central Weinheim, Germany Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 7:00PM Bambi Galore Hamburg, Germany Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM KB18 Copenhagen West, Denmark Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM B90 Gdansk, Poland Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Slowianin Szczecin, Poland Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Progresja Warszawa, Poland Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM Collosseum Kosice, Slovakia Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Viperroom Vienna, Austria Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Explosiv Graz, Austria Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Randal Club Bratislava I, Slovakia Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Modrá Vopice Prague, Czech Republic Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM Skullcrusher Dresden, Germany Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Klub B90 Gdansk, Poland Friday, October 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Little Devil Tilburg, Netherlands Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 7:00PM JUZ Live Club Andernach, Germany Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Yardbirds Club Grimsby, United Kingdom Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00PM Dolans Warehouse Limerick City, Ireland Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM Voodoo Lounge Dublin Dublin, Ireland Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PM The Limelight 2 Belfast, Ireland Friday, November 11, 2016 at 6:30PM Audio Glasgow, United Kingdom Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7:00PM The Fleece Bristol, United Kingdom Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 12:00PM The Dome London, United Kingdom

