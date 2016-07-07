Onslaught announce European tour

Onslaught have announced a European tour starting in September.
The thrash metal veterans celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second record The Force this November.
The band will also headline Titanfest at the Tufnell Park Dome on November 19 – which organisers scheduled especially to coincide with the album milestone.
Guitarist Nige Rokett says: “Onslaught are super-stoked to be headlining Titanfest 2016. The lineup for this year’s festival is really cool, with lots of diversity, but with one common theme – great British metal. We’re looking forward to another awesome show in London.”
Onslaught will be supported by Mors Principium Est, No Return and Blaakyum on their mainland dates – followed by Beholder and Anihilated on the UK and Ireland shows in November.
Tour Dates
|Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Motocultor-Festival
|Saint-Nolff, France
|Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Muziekodroom
|Hasselt, Belgium
|Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Helvete
|De - Oberhausen, Germany
|Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|De Baroeg
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Verlichte Geest
|Roeselave, Belgium
|Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Cafe Central
|Weinheim, Germany
|Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Bambi Galore
|Hamburg, Germany
|Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PM
|KB18
|Copenhagen West, Denmark
|Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|B90
|Gdansk, Poland
|Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Slowianin
|Szczecin, Poland
|Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Progresja
|Warszawa, Poland
|Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Collosseum
|Kosice, Slovakia
|Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Viperroom
|Vienna, Austria
|Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Explosiv
|Graz, Austria
|Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Randal Club
|Bratislava I, Slovakia
|Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Modrá Vopice
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Skullcrusher
|Dresden, Germany
|Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Klub B90
|Gdansk, Poland
|Friday, October 28, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Little Devil
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 7:00PM
|JUZ Live Club
|Andernach, Germany
|Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Yardbirds Club
|Grimsby, United Kingdom
|Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00PM
|Dolans Warehouse
|Limerick City, Ireland
|Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PM
|Voodoo Lounge Dublin
|Dublin, Ireland
|Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Limelight 2
|Belfast, Ireland
|Friday, November 11, 2016 at 6:30PM
|Audio
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7:00PM
|The Fleece
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 12:00PM
|The Dome
|London, United Kingdom