Onslaught announce European tour

Thrash metal veterans Onslaught will tour under The Full Force banner as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic second album

Onslaught have announced a European tour starting in September.

The thrash metal veterans celebrate the 30th anniversary of their second record The Force this November.

The band will also headline Titanfest at the Tufnell Park Dome on November 19 – which organisers scheduled especially to coincide with the album milestone.

Guitarist Nige Rokett says: “Onslaught are super-stoked to be headlining Titanfest 2016. The lineup for this year’s festival is really cool, with lots of diversity, but with one common theme – great British metal. We’re looking forward to another awesome show in London.”

Onslaught will be supported by Mors Principium Est, No Return and Blaakyum on their mainland dates – followed by Beholder and Anihilated on the UK and Ireland shows in November.

Tour Dates

Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:00PMMotocultor-FestivalSaint-Nolff, France
Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PMMuziekodroomHasselt, Belgium
Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PMHelveteDe - Oberhausen, Germany
Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PMDe BaroegRotterdam, Netherlands
Monday, September 19, 2016 at 7:00PMVerlichte GeestRoeselave, Belgium
Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PMCafe CentralWeinheim, Germany
Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 7:00PMBambi GaloreHamburg, Germany
Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 7:00PMKB18Copenhagen West, Denmark
Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PMB90Gdansk, Poland
Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PMSlowianinSzczecin, Poland
Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 7:00PMProgresjaWarszawa, Poland
Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PMCollosseumKosice, Slovakia
Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PMViperroomVienna, Austria
Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PMExplosivGraz, Austria
Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PMRandal ClubBratislava I, Slovakia
Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PMModrá VopicePrague, Czech Republic
Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 7:00PMSkullcrusherDresden, Germany
Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 7:00PMKlub B90Gdansk, Poland
Friday, October 28, 2016 at 7:00PMLittle DevilTilburg, Netherlands
Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 7:00PMJUZ Live ClubAndernach, Germany
Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 7:00PMYardbirds ClubGrimsby, United Kingdom
Friday, November 4, 2016 at 8:00PMDolans WarehouseLimerick City, Ireland
Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7:00PMVoodoo Lounge DublinDublin, Ireland
Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:00PMThe Limelight 2Belfast, Ireland
Friday, November 11, 2016 at 6:30PMAudioGlasgow, United Kingdom
Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7:00PMThe FleeceBristol, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 12:00PMThe DomeLondon, United Kingdom

