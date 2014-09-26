Onslaught borrow ex-Anthrax singer

Former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin will front Onslaught for their upcoming North American tour, the band have announced.

The British outfit will take part in the Thrash Invasion Tour during October and November without Sy Keeler, who’s had to bow out as a result of family illness.

Keeler says: “I know you are going to be disappointed with my decision, as am I. My reason is the ongoing health issues with my son, who has been suffering with a debilitating illness for some time. He is still on a downward path with no sign of any recovery on the horizon.

“To be away for two months will put a lot of pressure on the family and increased anxiety on my son. We also have regular visits to specialists coming up during the next six months.

“Therefore I am having to think of my family first – and sadly I am unable to be away in the Americas for the duration intended.”

Guitarist Nige Rockett says Keeler was supportive of the band’s decision to tour without him. “It was tough,” he admits. “We’re gutted that Sy can’t make it. We’re positive things will improve in the near future and look forward to having Sy back with us.”

He adds: “On a positive note, it’s going to be awesome to have Neil on board. For me, he’s always been one of the best thrash vocalists out there. I believe he’s one of the only guys who could step into Sy’s shoes.”

Onslaught released sixth album VI last year. Turbin recently completed a European tour performing debut Anthrax album Fistful Of Metal in full, to mark its 30th anniversary.