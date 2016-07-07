Trending

Five Finger Death Punch: We could've had any label we wanted

By Metal Hammer  

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook also confirms work on next album – just 10 months after Got Your Six was released

Five Finger Death Punch’s Jason Hook says the band had their pick of record deals because they had “offers across the board from every label.”

The band signed with Rise Records in May following a legal dispute with their former label Prospect Park – whose roster includes acts such as The Devil Wears Prada, Of Mice And Men and Cane Hill. The guitarist describes the company as “hard-working” and “focused.”

Hook tells Scotty Mars: “The nuts and bolts of it is that it takes a good, focused team to do all of the things that need to be done for a record and its cycle. And we’re not delusional about knowing that a good team and a good label is just healthy and good for us.

“Rise is a very hard-working, no-bullcrap, focused label, and they work hard.

“I mean, let’s face it – we could have basically picked anybody. We had offers across the board from every label.

“We were, like, ‘We don’t want the Los Angeles, too-cool-for-school bigshots.’ We want somebody that’s more, like, gets up and goes to work every day and isn’t looking for lifestyle party. We want a label full of people that are really as hard-working as we are.”

He confirms that 5FDP are currently working on their next album – just 10 months after the release of 2015’s Got Your Six.

Hook adds: “I guess we accept that everybody has to get up and go to work. And we love what we do, so it doesn’t really feel like work.

“We’re hyper individuals and we like to be productive. And the other part of that, too, is that we have to tour so much that there really is only a certain amount of time available to do recording.

“So even though it may sound premature, it’s not coming out this month – it’s gonna come out next year – but we have to fit in some of that work now, because this is the only gap we have.”

Five Finger Death Punch have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months, including an appearance at Reading and Leeds Festival at the end of August.

