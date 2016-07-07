Five Finger Death Punch: We could've had any label we wanted

Five Finger Death Punch’s Jason Hook says the band had their pick of record deals because they had “offers across the board from every label.”

The band signed with Rise Records in May following a legal dispute with their former label Prospect Park – whose roster includes acts such as The Devil Wears Prada, Of Mice And Men and Cane Hill. The guitarist describes the company as “hard-working” and “focused.”

Hook tells Scotty Mars: “The nuts and bolts of it is that it takes a good, focused team to do all of the things that need to be done for a record and its cycle. And we’re not delusional about knowing that a good team and a good label is just healthy and good for us.

“Rise is a very hard-working, no-bullcrap, focused label, and they work hard.

“I mean, let’s face it – we could have basically picked anybody. We had offers across the board from every label.

“We were, like, ‘We don’t want the Los Angeles, too-cool-for-school bigshots.’ We want somebody that’s more, like, gets up and goes to work every day and isn’t looking for lifestyle party. We want a label full of people that are really as hard-working as we are.”

He confirms that 5FDP are currently working on their next album – just 10 months after the release of 2015’s Got Your Six.

Hook adds: “I guess we accept that everybody has to get up and go to work. And we love what we do, so it doesn’t really feel like work.

“We’re hyper individuals and we like to be productive. And the other part of that, too, is that we have to tour so much that there really is only a certain amount of time available to do recording.

“So even though it may sound premature, it’s not coming out this month – it’s gonna come out next year – but we have to fit in some of that work now, because this is the only gap we have.”

Five Finger Death Punch have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months, including an appearance at Reading and Leeds Festival at the end of August.

Tour Dates

Thursday, July 7, 2016 at 10:00AM Jarocin Festiwal 2016 Poznan, Poland Saturday, July 9, 2016 at 12:00PM Norway Rock Festival 2016 Kvinesdal, Norway Thursday, July 14, 2016 at 10:45PM Rock USA 2016 Oshkosh, United States Saturday, July 16, 2016 at 8:45PM RockFest 2016 Cadott, United States Sunday, July 17, 2016 at 10:00AM Chicago Open Air 2016 Chicago, United States Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Corona Hell and Heaven Fest 2016 Mexico City, Mexico Saturday, August 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Heavy Montreal Montreal, Canada Monday, August 8, 2016 at 8:00PM JACKSON COUNTY FAIR GROUNDS Jackson, United States Wednesday, August 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2016 Sturgis, United States Friday, August 26, 2016 at 10:00AM Reading and Leeds Festival 2016 Leeds, United Kingdom Saturday, August 27, 2016 at 11:00AM Reload Festival 2016 Bremen, Germany Sunday, August 28, 2016 at 10:00AM Reading and Leeds Festival 2016 Reading, United Kingdom Friday, September 9, 2016 at 7:00PM Abbortsford Cetnre Abbotsford, Canada Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM South Okanagan Centre Penticton, Canada Sunday, September 11, 2016 at 7:00PM Grey Eagle Casino Rocky View County, Canada Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Enmax Cenre Lethbridge, Canada Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 7:00PM Brandt Centre Regina, Canada Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Canalta Centre Medicine Hat, Canada Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 7:00PM Rexall Place Edmonton, Canada Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM Saskatel Saskatoon, Canada Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 7:00PM MTS Centre Winnipeg, Canada Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM GM Centre Oshawa, United States Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Budweiser Gardens London, Canada Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Moncton Coliseum Moncton, Canada Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 7:00PM Scotia Bank Centre Halifax, Canada Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 7:00PM Verizon Center Little Rock, United States Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 6:00PM INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, United States Sunday, October 23, 2016 at 6:00PM Pepsi Center Denver, United States Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 6:00PM Maverik Center West Valley City, United States Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 7:00PM Talking Stick Arena Phoenix, United States Friday, October 28, 2016 at 5:30PM T Mobile Arena Las Vegas, United States Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 6:00PM Honda Center Anaheim, United States Monday, October 31, 2016 at 6:00PM SAP Center San Jose, United States Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 6:00PM Moda Center Portland, United States Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 6:00PM Spokane Arena Spokane, United States Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 6:00PM Tacoma Dome Tacoma, United States Monday, November 7, 2016 at 6:00PM Taco Bell Arena Boise, United States Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 6:00PM Metra Park Billings, United States Friday, November 11, 2016 at 6:00PM Bismarck Civic Center Bismarck, United States Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 6:00PM U.S. Bank Arena Cincinnati, United States Friday, November 18, 2016 at 6:00PM KFC Yum! Center Louisville, United States

