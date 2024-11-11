Olivia Rodrigo to play huge London show, headlining BST Hyde Park, with The Last Dinner Party, Girl In Red and more

Olivia Rodrigo is to play her biggest-ever UK headline show, topping the bill at one of next summer's BST Hyde Park shows in London.

Rodrigo will play the popular central London festival on Friday, June 27, with The Last Dinner Party and Girl In Red confirmed as support acts on the day.

The Californian pop-punk superstar is the fifth headline act announced for BST Hyde Park 2025, joining US country singer-songwriter Zack Bryan (June 28/29), US folk-pop star Noah Khan (July 4), Australian actor Hugh Jackman (July 6), and Birmingham's own Jeff Lynne's ELO (July 13).

The shows on June 28, July 4, and July 13 are already sold out.



Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Reviewing Guts for Louder last year, Vicky Greer wrote, "Guts delivers emphatic proof that she isn't just the voice of Gen Z, but a superstar for the ages, with a grasp of songwriting. dynamics and musicianship far beyond her years."

