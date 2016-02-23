Of Mice & Men release Full Circle Story doc

Of Mice & Men have unveiled the first part of their new documentary entitled Full Circle Story.

Filmed over the course of a year, the documentary follows the band on the road and offers a glimpse of the group’s behind-the-scenes activity.

Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile is receiving ongoing treatment for genetic disorder Marfan syndrome, which causes problems with bones, nerves and other tissues. But he confirms the band will begin recording the follow-up to Restoring Force next month.

He says: “It’s been an extreme past half year of broken ribs, head, hips, and tour dates. After initial surgeries, followed by more medical exams and tests, and physical therapy multiple times a week, the last few months have been a real hurdle for me mentally and physically.

“Now that we’ve reached the other side, I’m ready to get the relentless machine that is Of Mice & Men back on track. It will start in March with two and a half months in the studio recording our new album.

“We hope our new documentary series The Full Circle Story will hold you over for now. We put a lot of time and energy into it and hope you enjoy watching part of our Artemis journey and just how it all came Full Circle. Tell everyone you know, Of Mice & Men is back.”

The band are opening for Slipknot and Marilyn Manson on their North American tour. So far, 12 dates have been confirmed in June, July and August, with 22 to be announced.

Episode one of Full Circle Story is available to view for fan club subscribers on Of Mice & Men’s official website.

Of Mice And Men tour 2016

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO