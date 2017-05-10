Of Mice & Men had to step up after Carlile’s departure

Of Mice & Men’s Aaron Pauley says everyone in the band “stepped up” following the departure of vocalist Austin Carlile to ensure they could continue.

They decided to carry on as a four-piece after Carlile made the decision to leave due to his health issues caused by Marfans Syndrome in December last year.

And Pauley says they’ve managed to keep the intensity going without Carlile as all four of them have made a determined effort to push the band forward.

He tells Kilpop: “A few months before the public knew about it we knew about it, but it’s just been awesome to be out playing shows again with our brothers. We’re down a guy, but at the same time it’s awesome to see our fans hugely embrace us.

“I took over a lot of the lead screaming stuff and Alan Ashby also stepped up too, to get a microphone and do a lot of the background stuff. Everybody’s really stepped up to ensure that when we continue this on as a four piece, that we can still bring an Of Mice & Men show, an Of Mice & Men performance to people.”

Drummer Tino Arteaga adds: “Austin’s health issues have been no secret to the public. Being in a band is like being in a family – we’re like a travelling circus and things are crazy all the time and towards the end of that tour, things were unfortunately getting more difficult.

“When we finally all had the talk together, Austin let us know what was going on and of course we supported him because that’s what we have to do, because it’s for the best of his health.”

Last month, Of Mice & Men released their new track Unbreakable – their first material without Carlile. They are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe this summer for a run of shows.

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 13: Villeurbanne Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan In.Fest Music Festival, Itlay

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 20: Worgl Komma, Austria

Jun 22: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 23: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 24: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 29: Scheessel Bravalla Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 01: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 15: Quebec City Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Of Mice & Men’s Ashby insists Carlile wasn’t kicked out