Of Mice & Men issue Identity Disorder promo

Of Mice & Men have released a new video for their track Identity Disorder.

The song is taken from the California-based band’s latest album Restoring Force, which was released in January of this year.

Of Mice & Men will release a deluxe edition of third album Restoring Force in February, with three new tracks and an acoustic version of their single Feels Like Forever.

They will also hit the UK next year for an eight-date headlining tour.

Mar 26: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 27: Bristol Academy

Mar 28: London Brixton Academy

Mar 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 31: Newcastle Academy

Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 03: Birmingham Academy

Apr 04: Manchester Academy