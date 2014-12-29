Of Mice & Men issue Identity Disorder promo

Of Mice & Men have released a new video for their track Identity Disorder.
The song is taken from the California-based band’s latest album Restoring Force, which was released in January of this year.
Of Mice & Men will release a deluxe edition of third album Restoring Force in February, with three new tracks and an acoustic version of their single Feels Like Forever.
They will also hit the UK next year for an eight-date headlining tour.
OF MICE & MEN UK DATES 2015
Mar 26: Southampton Guildhall
Mar 27: Bristol Academy
Mar 28: London Brixton Academy
Mar 30: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 31: Newcastle Academy
Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City
Apr 03: Birmingham Academy
Apr 04: Manchester Academy