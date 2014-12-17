Of Mice & Men add tracks to Restoring Force

Of Mice & Men will release a deluxe edition of third album Restoring Force in February, with three new tracks and an acoustic version of their single Feels Like Forever.

The previously unreleased songs are called Broken Generation, Something To Hide and Never Giving Up. They appear in the 2CD set to be made available as a foil-stamped digipak.

The record was originally released in January. Frontman Austin Carlile said of the follow-up to 2011’s The Flood: “We wanted it to bring equilibrium back to our band and music. We’re letting everyone know that we’re here to stay.”

Restoring Force: Full Circle is launched on February 23 via Rise Records. Of Mice & Men tour the UK starting in March, with support from The Amity Affliction:

Mar 26: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 27: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 28: London O2 Academy Brixton

Mar 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 31: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 02: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 03: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 04: Manchester Academy