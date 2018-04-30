Of Mice & Men launch live Instincts video

Of Mice & Men have released a video for their track Instincts.
The song features on the band’s latest album Defy, which launched in January via Rise Records – and is their first with bassist Aaron Pauley on lead vocals.
He says: “We're stoked to be releasing our music video for Instincts. Filmed during our most recent trips to Australia and Japan, the video showcases the raw intensity that we've seen this song bring to crowds all over the world.
“When the idea for doing a video for the song came up, we collectively decided that the only way we could do it justice was to show this song's live power, and here it is.
“Turn it up, and bang your head!”
The video has been released to coincide with the news that Of Mice & Men will be touring with Bullet For My Valentine later this year on their Gravity tour.
Before they hit the road with Matt Tuck and co, Pauley, drummer Valentino Arteaga and guitarists Alan Ashby and Phil Manansala have a handful of live dates scheduled over the coming months and will play Belfast’s Mandela Hall tonight (April 30).
Of Mice & Men 2018 tour dates
Headline shows
Apr 30: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK - BUY TICKETS
May 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO - BUY TICKETS
May 30: Casper Events Centre, WY - BUY TICKETS
Jun 02: Kansas City Rockfest 2018, KS - BUY TICKETS
Jul 13: Mansfield Inkcarceration Festival, OH - BUY TICKETS
Jul 29: Bangor Impact Festival, ME - BUY TICKETS
With Bullet For My Valentine
Oct 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Oct 26: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Oct 27: Cologne Palladium, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Oct 28: Munich Zenith, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Oct 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland - BUY TICKETS
Oct 31: Bologna Estragon, Italy - BUY TICKETS
Nov 03: Leipzing Haus Auensee, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Nov 06: Paris Casino De Paris, France - BUY TICKETS
Nov 07: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg - BUY TICKETS
Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS
Nov 10: London Alexandra Palace, UK - BUY TICKETS
Nov 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK - BUY TICKETS