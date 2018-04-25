Bullet For My Valentine announce winter European tour dates

Bullet For My Valentine have announced a run of European tour dates for later this year.

The band have lined up a total of 12 winter dates, with the shows scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming sixth studio album Gravity, which will launch on June 29 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

They’ll be joined by special guests Of Mice & Men and tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 4.

Earlier this week, Bullet For My Valentine released a video for their new track Over It, with the band’s Matt Tuck previously saying that they approached songwriting differently for the follow-up to 2015’s Venom.

He added: “I think initially it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise by the way it sounds and the instrumentation we’ve incorporated into it this time.

“But I think as soon as the dust settles and people get to live with it… it’s a corker. It rocks… it sounds incredible. It sonically sounds better than anything we’ve ever done.”

The band will kick off their first run of 2018 tour dates with a set at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville this weekend. They’ll then return to Europe for further shows, including a set at the UK’s Download festival before their winter concerts.

Find a full list of Bullet For My Valentine’s confirmed 2018 dates below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

Bullet For My Valentine 2018 tour dates

Apr 27-29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 28: Sunrise Fort Rock Fest 2018, FL

May 01: Knoxville The International, TN

May 02: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 04: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 06: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 08: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY

May 10: Portland Aura, ME

May 11: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

May 12: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 14: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 15: Montclair Wellmont Theatre, NJ

May 17: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 18: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 18-20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 02: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 06: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland

Jun 07-09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 08-10: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 14-16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 18: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 19: Hohenems Event Centre, Austria

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 28-30: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 28-30: Panensky Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Aug 18-19: Osaka Summersonic Festival, Japan

Aug 18-19: Tokyo Summersonic Festival, Japan

Oct 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 26: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 27: Cologe Palladium, Germany

Oct 28: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Oct 31: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Nov 03: Leipzing Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 06: Paris Casino De Paris, France

Nov 07: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 10: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK