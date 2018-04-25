Bullet For My Valentine announce winter European tour dates

Bullet For My Valentine have announced a run of European tour dates for later this year.
The band have lined up a total of 12 winter dates, with the shows scheduled in support of the band’s upcoming sixth studio album Gravity, which will launch on June 29 via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.
They’ll be joined by special guests Of Mice & Men and tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 4.
Earlier this week, Bullet For My Valentine released a video for their new track Over It, with the band’s Matt Tuck previously saying that they approached songwriting differently for the follow-up to 2015’s Venom.
He added: “I think initially it’s going to take a lot of people by surprise by the way it sounds and the instrumentation we’ve incorporated into it this time.
“But I think as soon as the dust settles and people get to live with it… it’s a corker. It rocks… it sounds incredible. It sonically sounds better than anything we’ve ever done.”
The band will kick off their first run of 2018 tour dates with a set at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville this weekend. They’ll then return to Europe for further shows, including a set at the UK’s Download festival before their winter concerts.
Find a full list of Bullet For My Valentine’s confirmed 2018 dates below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.
Bullet For My Valentine 2018 tour dates
Apr 27-29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
Apr 28: Sunrise Fort Rock Fest 2018, FL
May 01: Knoxville The International, TN
May 02: Birmingham Iron City, AL
May 04: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 06: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 08: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theatre, NY
May 10: Portland Aura, ME
May 11: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH
May 12: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
May 14: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
May 15: Montclair Wellmont Theatre, NJ
May 17: New York Irving Plaza, NY
May 18: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA
May 18-20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
Jun 02: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jun 06: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland
Jun 07-09: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 08-10: Donington Download, UK
Jun 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 14-16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 18: Budapest Park, Hungary
Jun 19: Hohenems Event Centre, Austria
Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 28-30: Madrid Download, Spain
Jun 28-30: Panensky Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic
Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Aug 18-19: Osaka Summersonic Festival, Japan
Aug 18-19: Tokyo Summersonic Festival, Japan
Oct 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 26: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Oct 27: Cologe Palladium, Germany
Oct 28: Munich Zenith, Germany
Oct 30: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Oct 31: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Nov 03: Leipzing Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 06: Paris Casino De Paris, France
Nov 07: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 10: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 11: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK