Odin Dragonfly thank fans and host live Facebook chat

Folk prog duo Odin Dragonfly, Heather Findlay and Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon, have announced they'll be hosting a series of lie chats on Facebook, with the first taking place this evening.

The duo have also recorded a video message to thank fans for their response to pre-orders for the new record, which you can watch below.

"We recorded the short video below to say thanks," the pair say. "In the video we also mention that we'll be hosting a series of live chats leading up to the album's release. You chose Facebook as your over all preferred platform and we'll be hosting the first one [today] at 19.00 BST and we would love you to join us in launching the first one!

"Please get your questions ready to drop in the chat, or alternatively you can also send us your questions in advance to odindragonfly@gmail.com."

You can join this evening's live chat here.

At the same time the pair have moved the release date for Sirens back to January 21, again a victim of the ongoing manufacturing problems that are plaguing album releases currently.

"Due to the time of year and because the world is so hungry for new music right now, we are facing a few delays on the manufacturing front which have a knock on effect on when we are able to get the album into the shops. In view of this, we have decided therefore to postpone the album's general release until Friday 21st January 2022, when you'll be able to wander over to your favourite record store or download site and snaffle your copy then.

"Meanwhile, we will still be aiming to get your limited edition pre-order bundles out to you this side of the festive season. On this, we will keep you firmly posted! We have a few surprises to deliver between now and release day, so please do keep an eye on our social media channels for all updates!"

Pre-order Sirens.