October's An Evening With Jakko Jakszyk to be hosted by comedian Stewart Lee

Comedian Stewart Lee has been announced as the host for next month's An Evening With Jakko Jakszyk spoken word event with the King Crimson guitarist and vocalist.

An Evening With Jakko Jakszyk takes place at West Hampstead's Arts Club in London on October 11, and is based on Jakszyk's upcoming memoir, Who’s The Boy With The Lovely Hair? The Unlikely Memoir Of Jakko M Jakszyk, which will be published through Kingmaker Publishing on October 10.

“I’m a huge admirer of Stewart, so I’m thrilled he’s agreed to be part of this evening," says Jakszyk. "Indeed he once wrote of my one-man show in Edinburgh, that I should ‘stop wanking on about being an orphan like a loser’ so he’s clearly the right man for the job!”

Jakszyk is referencing his 2022 Edinburgh Festival one-man show The Road To Ballina, which itself developed from a 1996 Radio Three presentation of the same name, and explores his heritage.

Jakszyk was born Michael Curran, in Highgate, North London, son of the singer in one of Ireland’s biggest show bands, who, after adoption, became Jakko Jakszyk. He traces his mother to Arkansas and discovers revelations set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany and discovers white supremacists still in the family line.

There are still a very small number of tickets for the event at West Hampstead Arts Club. Doors open at 7.30pm with an 8.30pm start.

Get tickets.

Pre-order Who’s The Boy With The Lovely Hair? The Unlikely Memoir Of Jakko M Jakszyk.