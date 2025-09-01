Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp are back and they're more brightly-coloured than ever

We're delighted to report that Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox, perhaps Britain's most beloved entertainers, have returned with a new episode of their erratic yet undeniably charming Sunday Lunch series.

The King Crimson man and his extrovert bride have covered Yummy Yummy Yummy, most famous for the 1968 hit version by American bubblegum pop outfit Ohio Express, and a song so perfect for the pair's unique brand of effervescent entertainment that we felt obliged to scour the internet for proof that they hadn't brightened our lives with it already. Turns out, they hadn't.

Most famous for rhyming "Yummy yummy yummy" with "I've got love in my tummy", the song takes on new levels of greatness in Frippcox's hands, perhaps aided by the duo's choice of spectacular day-glo hairpieces and Willcox's eye-catching metallic basque.

Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch - Yummy Yummy Yummy - YouTube Watch On

In more earthbound news, last month King Crimson announced new reissues of In The Wake Of Poseidon and Lizard on CD. Both originally released in 1970, the albums will be released as two-disc, CD and Blu-ray sets, and will feature new mixes of the album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD MA, surround and Hi-Res Stereo by Steven Wilson, plus new Elemental Mixes of selected tracks in Hi-Res Stereo by David Singleton.

"For me, Lizard has always been an album that was too big for stereo to contain," says Fripp. "I’ve always felt that if presented in the right way, I could make a case for this being the most experimental rock record ever made. It’s extraordinary what they’re doing on this album. In terms of fusing free jazz with progressive rock, for me there’s almost no parallel."

In addition, Lizard will also be reissued on 200g vinyl. All three releases will arrive via DGM/Panegryic on October 24.