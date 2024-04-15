Oceans Of Slumber share daring new video for brand new song Where Gods Fear To Speak

By Jerry Ewing
published

Texan prog metal quintet Oceans Of Slumber are expected to release their fifth album later this year

Oceans Of Slumber
Texan prog metal quintet Oceans Of Slumber have shared a video for brand new song Where Gods Fear To Speak, which you can watch below. It;s the first ne wm usic from the band's upcoming fifth studio abum, and their fiorst since singing with Season Of Mist Records.

The accompanying video features Oceans Of Slumber singer Cammie Beverly strung up by ropes fashioned in the style of Shibari, an ancient Japanese torture method that's evolved into a form of BDSM.

"Dark cinematic metal," is how drummer Dobber Beverly describes the new song. "We've taken the raw and heavier direction of our last two albums and elevated it to the scale of a blockbuster IMAX movie".

"I've always wanted to do death growls," adds singer Cammie Berverly. "Where Gods Fear To Speak presented the perfect opportunity. Mixing harsh vocals in with my cleans speaks to that tug of war between pleasure and pain, though there's a freedom that comes with pushing my voice past its perceived breaking point."

Oceans Of Slumber have been busy working on their new album in Bogotá, Colombia. The band hit the road in North America with Lucuna Coil and New Years Day in May.

