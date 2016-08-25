Trending

Wes Scantlin told off after his fake car bomb plot backfires

Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin gets slap on the wrist after fake bomb he used to deter car thieves sparks neighbourhood evacuation

Wes Scantlin has come under fire after his fake car bomb plot to deter local thieves sparked a neighbourhood evacuation, according to TMZ.

The Puddle Of Mudd frontman rigged a fake explosive to his car outside his West Hollywood home after it had been broken into a number of times. The ‘homemade car alarm’ included a radio placed under one car with wires leading to the motor and a second vehicle with wires leading from the door to the gas tank.

But his plan backfired after frightened neighbours called the bomb squad – who evacuated four surrounding buildings before checking the vehicle. Though Scantlin was reprimanded by police, he was not charged with a crime.

The incident is the latest in a long line of misdemeanours involving the singer.

In February, Scantlin was involved in a standoff with armed police outside his Los Angeles home, while in March, Puddle Of Mudd walked off stage at a gig in Doncaster, England, leaving the singer alone to face the crowd.

Last summer he was involved in a drunken 100mph police chase, and in 2014, Scantlin found himself in hot water when he was detained on disorderly conduct charges in Milwaukee. He was also arrested for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport.

Puddle Of Mudd have a string of US shows planned over the coming months.

Puddle Of Mudd tour dates 2016

Aug 26: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA
Aug 27: San Leon 18th St Pier Ball & Grill, TX
Sep 04: Santa Ana Yost Theater, CA
Sep 08: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
Sep 16: Morgantown Schmitt’s Saloon, WV
Sep 17: Dyersburg Bikini Bottoms Off Road and Zip Line Park, TN
Sep 24: Burley Riverside Bar, ID
Oct 07: Kent Outpost Concert Club, OH
Oct 08: Roanoke Q, VA
Oct 27: Stanhope House, NJ
Oct 28: Amitybille Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY
Oct 29: Halethorpe Fish Head Cantina, MD
Nov 04: Millcreek Liquid Joe’s, UT
Nov 10: Columbus Outlaw Saloon, GA
Nov 18: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA
Nov 23: Tampa District 3 Arts Venue, FL
Dec 01: Berwyn Wire, IL
Dec 10: Harrisonburg Backcountry Lounge, VA
Dec 17: Seattle El Corazon, CA
Jan 06: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Jan 07: San Francisco Slims, CA
Jan 28: Dallas Door, TX

