Wes Scantlin told off after his fake car bomb plot backfires

Wes Scantlin has come under fire after his fake car bomb plot to deter local thieves sparked a neighbourhood evacuation, according to TMZ.

The Puddle Of Mudd frontman rigged a fake explosive to his car outside his West Hollywood home after it had been broken into a number of times. The ‘homemade car alarm’ included a radio placed under one car with wires leading to the motor and a second vehicle with wires leading from the door to the gas tank.

But his plan backfired after frightened neighbours called the bomb squad – who evacuated four surrounding buildings before checking the vehicle. Though Scantlin was reprimanded by police, he was not charged with a crime.

The incident is the latest in a long line of misdemeanours involving the singer.

In February, Scantlin was involved in a standoff with armed police outside his Los Angeles home, while in March, Puddle Of Mudd walked off stage at a gig in Doncaster, England, leaving the singer alone to face the crowd.

Last summer he was involved in a drunken 100mph police chase, and in 2014, Scantlin found himself in hot water when he was detained on disorderly conduct charges in Milwaukee. He was also arrested for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport.

Puddle Of Mudd have a string of US shows planned over the coming months.

Aug 26: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA

Aug 27: San Leon 18th St Pier Ball & Grill, TX

Sep 04: Santa Ana Yost Theater, CA

Sep 08: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Sep 16: Morgantown Schmitt’s Saloon, WV

Sep 17: Dyersburg Bikini Bottoms Off Road and Zip Line Park, TN

Sep 24: Burley Riverside Bar, ID

Oct 07: Kent Outpost Concert Club, OH

Oct 08: Roanoke Q, VA

Oct 27: Stanhope House, NJ

Oct 28: Amitybille Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Oct 29: Halethorpe Fish Head Cantina, MD

Nov 04: Millcreek Liquid Joe’s, UT

Nov 10: Columbus Outlaw Saloon, GA

Nov 18: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Nov 23: Tampa District 3 Arts Venue, FL

Dec 01: Berwyn Wire, IL

Dec 10: Harrisonburg Backcountry Lounge, VA

Dec 17: Seattle El Corazon, CA

Jan 06: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Jan 07: San Francisco Slims, CA

Jan 28: Dallas Door, TX

The Downward Spiral of Wes Scantlin