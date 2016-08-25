Wes Scantlin told off after his fake car bomb plot backfires

Wes Scantlin has come under fire after his fake car bomb plot to deter local thieves sparked a neighbourhood evacuation, according to TMZ.
The Puddle Of Mudd frontman rigged a fake explosive to his car outside his West Hollywood home after it had been broken into a number of times. The ‘homemade car alarm’ included a radio placed under one car with wires leading to the motor and a second vehicle with wires leading from the door to the gas tank.
But his plan backfired after frightened neighbours called the bomb squad – who evacuated four surrounding buildings before checking the vehicle. Though Scantlin was reprimanded by police, he was not charged with a crime.
The incident is the latest in a long line of misdemeanours involving the singer.
In February, Scantlin was involved in a standoff with armed police outside his Los Angeles home, while in March, Puddle Of Mudd walked off stage at a gig in Doncaster, England, leaving the singer alone to face the crowd.
Last summer he was involved in a drunken 100mph police chase, and in 2014, Scantlin found himself in hot water when he was detained on disorderly conduct charges in Milwaukee. He was also arrested for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel at Denver Airport.
Puddle Of Mudd have a string of US shows planned over the coming months.
- Watch Eddie Vedder kick Pearl Jam fan out of show
- Slipknot almost split after chaos caused by debut album
- Lemmy statue unveiled at Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar And Grill
- Metallica's Kirk Hammett refuses to read Hardwired comments
Puddle Of Mudd tour dates 2016
Aug 26: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA
Aug 27: San Leon 18th St Pier Ball & Grill, TX
Sep 04: Santa Ana Yost Theater, CA
Sep 08: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
Sep 16: Morgantown Schmitt’s Saloon, WV
Sep 17: Dyersburg Bikini Bottoms Off Road and Zip Line Park, TN
Sep 24: Burley Riverside Bar, ID
Oct 07: Kent Outpost Concert Club, OH
Oct 08: Roanoke Q, VA
Oct 27: Stanhope House, NJ
Oct 28: Amitybille Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY
Oct 29: Halethorpe Fish Head Cantina, MD
Nov 04: Millcreek Liquid Joe’s, UT
Nov 10: Columbus Outlaw Saloon, GA
Nov 18: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA
Nov 23: Tampa District 3 Arts Venue, FL
Dec 01: Berwyn Wire, IL
Dec 10: Harrisonburg Backcountry Lounge, VA
Dec 17: Seattle El Corazon, CA
Jan 06: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Jan 07: San Francisco Slims, CA
Jan 28: Dallas Door, TX