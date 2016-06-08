Exodus in UK tour with Obituary

Exodus have announced a UK tour with support from Obituary, Prong and King Parrot, to take place in October.

And the headline act’s frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza has promised to bring a “heavy fucking show” to Britain under the Battle Of The Bays banner.

Souza says: “Myself and the rest of Exodus are excited. Both Obituary and Prong are legendary bands that have solidified themselves in our genre – and King Parrot have us all turning our heads on what to expect from metal in the future.

“Look out. You’ve been warned!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on June 10 (Friday).

Battle Of The Bays: Exodus, Obituary, Prong, King Parrot UK tour

Oct 25: London Electric Ballroom

Oct 27: Glasgow Garage

Oct 28: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 30: Southampton Engine Rooms

