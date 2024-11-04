O.R.k. announce UK live dates for May 2025

Prog supergroup O.R.k have announced a short tour of the UK for May 2025, on which they will be supported by UK proggers The Paradox Twin.

O.R.K., who featue ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastelotto, and guitarist Carmelo Pipitone, recently announced a brand new single, Blast of Silence, the first of a run of new releases from O.R.k. leading up to the release of a brand new studio album in 2025, a follow up to 2022's acclaimed Screamnasium.

"It’s been quite some time since O.R.k. have played in the U.K. and we’re very pleased to be able to return to these shores to share our new material and the special energy that is O.R.k. in a live setting," says bassist Colin Edwin. "Despite making 5 albums now, it's always been about the live experience for us, and as always, we're looking forward to the sparks flying.”

You can see the full list of live dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Press)

May 22: Southampton The 1865 (Get tickets)

May 23: London 229 (Get tickets)

May 24: Kidderminster 45 Live (Get tickets)

May 25: Huddersfield The Parish (Get tickets)