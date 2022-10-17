Nytt Land share "Western" version of U-Gra - watch the video here!

Nytt Land have shared an animated video to accompany their reworking of U-Gra, called Song Of U-Gra – watch it below! It's the second single from their upcoming digital EP, Ritual: Blood Of The West, which is out via Napalm Records on November 18 and reinterprets material from last year's Ritual.

The duo explain, "This video repeats the plot of the original song in meaning, and this version of the song and the video were made to express our respect for the Native Americans, in addition to showing the cultural relationship of the indigenous peoples of Siberia and America.

"The tribes of the American Indians are the descendants of the Siberian tribes who migrated to the territory of America during the ice age 15,000 years ago."

The song retains the original's trademark throat singing but mixes it up with darker, western elements. Watch the video for the new version below.

Ritual: Blood Of The West tracklist

1 Dark Country. Ritual

2 The Blues of Ragnarok

3 Dead Man’s Ballad

4 Song of U-Gra

5 Blood of the West

(Image credit: Press)

2022

Oct 19: Venlo Grenswerk, Netherlands

Oct 20: Utrecht Tivoli Pandora, Netherlands

Oct 21: Paris Cabernet Sauvage, France

Oct 22: Rennes L'Etage, France

Oct 23: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Oct 25: Madrid Shoko, Spain

Oct 26: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Oct 27: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Oct 28: Milano Live Music Club, Italy



2023

Mar 02: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 03: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Mar 04: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Mar 05: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 07: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Mar 08: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia

Mar 09: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Mar 10: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Mar 11: Krakau Hol, Poland

Mar 12: Prague Meet factory, Czech Republic