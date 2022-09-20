Nytt Land flirt with the old West on new single Dark Country. Ritual – stream it here!

Nytt Land have dug out their cowboy hats on new single, Dark Country. Ritual – watch the video below! The track is taken from their upcoming digital EP, Ritual: Blood Of The West, which is out on November 18 via Napalm.

The EP finds the Siberian dark folk duo reimagining songs from their 2021 album, Ritual with elements of the old West, blues and ambient replacing their more traditional Nordic influences. The lead single strips back the original album's layered title track with acoustic guitars and clean singing, as well as their trademark otherworldly chants.

"Old Ritual went through its rebirth in a new sound, new form and comprehension. And it was in the gothic atmosphere of the old West that he was born again," say Nytt Land of the reworked song. "Ritual continues, prepare for the Ritual!"

The duo – vocalist Natasha 'Baba Yaga' Pakhalenko and vocalist/musician Anatoly 'Shaman' Pakhalenko – formed in 2013 and sing mostly in old Norse language using Norse mythology as lyrical inspiration.

Of their decision to change things up on their latest EP, they explain, "We've said many times that country and blues music are some of our favourite music genres. This EP is our tribute and memory to those great musicians who stood at the very origins of American country and blues music, those whose music inspires us daily.

"For us, working on this album has become the most unusual, but at the same time extremely interesting experience. And we really love that we did it!"

Watch the video for Dark Country. Ritual below:

Ritual: Blood Of The West tracklist:

1 Dark Country. Ritual

2 The Blues of Ragnarok

3 Dead Man’s Ballad

4 Song of U-Gra

5 Blood of the West