Now, Voyager announce dates

Now, Voyager have confirmed a run of UK shows to take place between the end of May and mid-July.
The Belgian outfit have also released a video for their track The Long Lane, from last year’s Tell-Tale Hearts EP – view it below.
Catch them across the country soon:
May 28: Crawley Black Dog (with Aurora)
May 29: Peterborough Met (with Aurora)
May 30: Stoke Underground (with Aurora)
May 31: Middlesborough Crown (with Aurora)
Jun 01: Portsmouth Edge Of The Wedge (with Aurora)
Jul 07: Glasgow Audio (with Golden Tanks)
Jul 08: Newcastle Think Tank (with Golden Tanks)
Jul 09: Basingstoke Sanctuary (with Golden Tanks)
Jul 10: London Black Heart (with Golden Tanks)
Jul 11: Tunbridge Wells Forum (with Golden Tanks)
Jul 12: Northampton Knee Deep All-Dayer (with Golden Tanks)
Jul 13: Guildford Boiler Room (with Golden Tanks)