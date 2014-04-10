Now, Voyager announce dates

Now, Voyager have confirmed a run of UK shows to take place between the end of May and mid-July.

The Belgian outfit have also released a video for their track The Long Lane, from last year’s Tell-Tale Hearts EP – view it below.

Catch them across the country soon:

May 28: Crawley Black Dog (with Aurora)

May 29: Peterborough Met (with Aurora)

May 30: Stoke Underground (with Aurora)

May 31: Middlesborough Crown (with Aurora)

Jun 01: Portsmouth Edge Of The Wedge (with Aurora)

Jul 07: Glasgow Audio (with Golden Tanks)

Jul 08: Newcastle Think Tank (with Golden Tanks)

Jul 09: Basingstoke Sanctuary (with Golden Tanks)

Jul 10: London Black Heart (with Golden Tanks)

Jul 11: Tunbridge Wells Forum (with Golden Tanks)

Jul 12: Northampton Knee Deep All-Dayer (with Golden Tanks)

Jul 13: Guildford Boiler Room (with Golden Tanks)

Now, Voyager: The Long Lane