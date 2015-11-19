Nothing More in Heartache video

Nothing More have released a video for their track Here’s To The Heartache.

It features on the US outfit’s self-titled fifth studio album, released last year via Eleven Seven Music.

Speaking about the track, frontman Jonny Hawkins quotes author Steve Marabolli, and says: “‘As I look back on my life, I realise that every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was actually being re-directed to something better.’

“This quote sums up the heart of this song. We’ve seen failed relationships lead to soul mates. Crippling weakness, uncover hidden strength, and epic loss pave the way for greatness. For us, ‘believing it would work out’ led to things working out. Was it ever easy? No. Was it always worth it? Yes. So, here’s to the heartache…”

They’re currently on tour across Europe and will play Copenhagen on Friday (November 20).

