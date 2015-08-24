Nothing More in Euro return

Nothing More will return to the UK and Europe at the end of the year.

It includes their first headline shows outside the US, following support slots with Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless.

Frontman Jonny Hawkins says: “This is our fourth trip to Europe – and the last on this album before heading back into the studio. We’re going to give it everything we have.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Nov 20: Copenhagen KB18, Denmark Nov 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden Nov 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway Nov 24: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany Nov 25: Berlin Comet Club, Germany Nov 26: Munich Backstage Club, Germany Nov 27: Milan Legend, Italy Nov 29: Zurich Klub Komplex, Switzerland Nov 30: Paris Maroquinerie, France Dec 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands Dec 03: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium Dec 05: Birmingham Temple, UK Dec 06: Glasgow King Tuts, UK Dec 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK Dec 08: London Boston Music Rooms, UK