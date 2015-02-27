Road Trippin': Nothing More

How was your first experience of playing in the UK last year?

Johnny Hawkins [vocals]: “It was amazing. It was cool to see parts of the UK that weren’t London! The coolest thing for any band from the US is that little bit of time during the day to walk around each city. I walked around in Bristol and there was cool architecture and stuff we don’t have in the States, but I found out it’s also the home of Banksy, who I’m a huge fan of! I also had a roast dinner and that was fucking delicious.”

So you decided our food wasn’t as terrible as everyone thinks?

“No, it wasn’t as bad as people seem to think. I really liked it. Sunday roasts are awesome, that’s for sure. I was digging it!”

Is it fair to say you have a reputation for intense live shows?

“Yeah, and I think over the years it’s gotten more and more intense, just because we’ve become more comfortable. I think as time goes on and you grow more comfortable, you let yourself go a little bit more. I was watching old home videos with my dad the other day, and I was the craziest little kid, always breaking things and running around. As an adult you get conditioned to stop doing that, but now that part of me is getting to live again. It’s a great feeling, to go insane and call it a show. It’s therapy for me!”

You’re known for your intelligent lyrics… which makes a pleasant change!

“Ha ha! I think there was a time, not too long ago, when intelligence in our genre was actually a cool thing. In the 90s there were a lot of smart bands like Rage Against The Machine and Tool, but it ebbs and flows like anything and we’re in a void right now. We have a very beaten, played-out and tired rock scene. It’s waiting for an intellectual boost. What I’m seeing on the ground are dormant rock fans, intelligent people, that are waiting for something to spark their hearts and their minds. We’re bringing them out of hibernation!”

