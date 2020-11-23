Northwest release haunting video for Before The Spell

Spanish experimental neo-classical duo Northwest have released a hauntingly beautiful new video for the eight-minute Before The Spell. The song is taken from the band's new debut album, a self-titled double set available through their Bandcamp page.

"We have been forced to cancel all our live shows scheduled until 2021 (once again...) but we are making good use of our time to produce new music and take up new artistic challenges," says multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer Ignacio Simón, who forms the London-based duo with visual artist, producer and singer Mariuca García-Lomas.

The new video was recorded in caves, beaches and forests from the North of Spain with a vintage 16mm film camera by director Álvaro Gómez Pidal.

"We'd love to share with you this new video we made for our song Before The Spell, which is included on our second album. The video was shot a few months ago in Northern Spain and it's a homage to the work of film directors like Bergman and Tarkovski. Besides, the song was produced following our 'Bottom-up approach to composition' method, featuring London-based clarinetist Lloyd Marshall."

