Nordic Giants celebrate first decade with new tour dates

Masked proggers Nordic Giants have resurfaced, announcing a series of England, Scotland and Wales tour dates with Norwegian post-punk outfit Årabrot throughout February.

It marks the first real activity for the duo since the release of their documentary/soundtrack project Amplify Human Vibration which was released in 2017 and will pay homage to ten years of Nordic Giants live performances and music.

The duo are renowned for their live performances which involve a selection of hand picked award-winning short films projected alongside the music, and each are a work of art by themselves.

"Imagination can take you anywhere and we hope this album ad tour will transport you to otherworldly places," the band state.

Nordic Giants have also announced that they plan to release new eight track album Symbiosis next year,

Nordic Giants Tour dates:

Feb 15: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach (Nordic Giants only)

Feb 16: Manchester YES

Feb 17: Liverpool 24 Kitchen Street

Feb 18: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Feb 19: Nottingham Contemporary

Feb 20: Glasgow CCA

Feb 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Feb 22: Colchester Arts Centre

Feb 23: Gloucester Guildhall

Feb2 4: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 25: London The Garage

Feb 26: Brighton Chalk

Feb 27: Bristol The Fleece

Tickets go on sale this Friday from 10am.

Get tickets.