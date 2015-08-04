No Devotion reveal Addition video

No Devotion have released a lyric promo for their track Addition which the band call an “official visualisation.”

It’s taken from upcoming debut album Permanence which will be released on September 25 via Collect Records.

The band features frontman Geoff Rickly and former members of Lostprophets. It’s their third single from the record and follows Eyeshadow and 10,000 Summers.

In June, keyboard player Jamie Oliver revealed he had a lucky escape he encountered a mountain lion while jogging in LA.

He said: “I’d decided not to wear headphones. This one thing alone probably saved my life.”

Permanence is now available to pre-order in a variety of formats, including limited-edition silver vinyl.

The band have a handful of dates scheduled for later this month.

Permanence tracklist

01. Break 02. Permanent Sunlight 03. Eyeshadow 04. Whay Can’t I Be With You? 05. I Wanna Be Your God 06. Death rattle 07. 10,000 Summers 08. Night Drive 09. Stay 10. Addition 11. Grand Central

Aug 25: Gloucester Guildhall, UK Aug 26: Stoke-On-Trent Sugarmill, UK Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

10 Minutes With... Geoff Rickly