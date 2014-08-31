No Devotion drop Eyeshadow promo

Welsh band No Devotion have released a video for the track Eyeshadow.

The band consists of former Lostprophets members Mike Lewis, Lee Gaze, Jamie Oliver, Luke Johnson and Stuart Richardson, who are joined by Thursday vocalist Geoff Rickly.

Lostprophets were left in limbo following Ian Watkins’ convictions over child sex charges, which saw the former frontman jailed for 35 years.

With the band’s name tarnished, the remaining members decided to start a new project and recruited Rickly, who said his new band members deserved another chance.

Along with the new track, the band have announced a North American tour. They’ll be supporting Neon Trees on some dates and headlining a number of shows. The tour starts on September 29 in Bakersfield, California.