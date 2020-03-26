Nine Inch Nails release new albums Ghosts V and Ghosts VI for free

Nine Inch Nails have released two new albums. Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts are available to download now from the band's website, and are on YouTube now. They will be added to other streaming services this evening.

In a statement, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross say, "As the news seems to turn ever more grim by the hour, we’ve found ourselves vacillating wildly between feeling like there may be hope at times to utter despair – often changing minute to minute.

"Although each of us define ourselves as antisocial-types who prefer being on our own, this situation has really made us appreciate the power and need for connection.

"Music – whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it – has always been the thing that helped us get through anything – good or bad. With that in mind, we decided to burn the midnight oil and complete these new Ghosts records as a means of staying somewhat sane.

"Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be okay, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out.

"It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully it does for you, too.

"Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass. We look forward to seeing you again soon.

"Be smart and safe and take care of each other."

In January it was announced that Nine Inch Nails would be amongst the inductees at this year's Rock Hall Of Fame ceremony, but the event was postponed earlier this month.