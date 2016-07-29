Ozzy feared being ‘shot, killed, beaten up’ in Alamo return

Ozzy Osbourne is seen trying to avoid returning to the Alamo in a scene from his latest TV show, Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour.

The Black Sabbath frontman was persuaded to revisit the sacred ground in Texas, three decades after urinating on the war memorial while drunk and wearing one of his wife’s dresses.

Ozzy was banned from performing in the area for 10 years after the 1982 incident – a rule that was only lifted when he donated $10,000 to the memorial fund.

His son Jack last week discussed concerns over a “lunatic in the crowd” when they filmed at the Alamo last year.

In the clip, Ozzy says: “People have memories. They’re going to remember the press about when I urinated there. I don’t really feel keen on going there.”

Asked what’s the worst that could happen to him, he replies: “Get shot, killed, beaten up!” He then pretends to be dying and says: “Tell your mum I love her.”

When Jack tells him it’s an opportunity to “bury the hatchet,” he responds: “In the back of my head.”

Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour is currently bring shown on History. Black Sabbath’s final world tour ends in February.

