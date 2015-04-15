VIDEO: Nightwish discuss working with Prof Richard Dawkins

We recently sat down with Tuomas Holopainen and Floor Jansen from Nightwish to talk about their new album – and their collaboration with with evolutionary biologist and author Professor Richard Dawkins.

Having discovered the works of Dawkins a few years ago, Tuomas is now invested and in love with the spirituality and beauty of evolution – and says that “understanding evolution is humbling”. And after Tuomas sent Dawkins a handwritten letter, the professor agreed to narrate on the track The Greatest Show On Earth inspired by his book of the same name.

But Dawkins isn’t the only inspiration for Endless Forms Most Beautiful, Floor says the works of Charles Darwin and Carl Sagan had a role to play. You can watch the full video below.

You can order Endless Forms Most Beautiful here.