Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets announce UK dates for June

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced a run of UK tour dates for June. The Floyd-drummer's live project kick off the Set The Controls tour at Stoke's Victoria Hall on June 11 and end their jaunt at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 29.
"Set The Controls... for your diaries," the band announce. "Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are delighted to announce a string of 14 shows in the UK, for June 2024, taking in some old favourites as well as some venues new to the band. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday February 16 at 11am UK time."
Th band, who headlined last year's Night Of The Prog festival and who toured Australia in September, had previously announced some European live dates for July and will also play Germany's Herzberg Festival on July 28.
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Set The Controls tour dates:
Jun 11: Stoke Victoria Hall
Jun 12: York Barbian
Jun 13: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Jun 15: Oxford New Theatre
Jun 17: Bristol Beacon
Jun 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Jun 19: Manchester O2 Apollo
Jun 21: Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Jun 22: Gateshead Glasshouse
Jun 24: Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
Jun 25: Poole Lighthouse
Jun 26: Brighton Dome
Jun 28: Ipswich Regen Theatre
Jun 29: London Royal Albert Hall
Tickets will be available from the link below form Friday February 16 at 11am.