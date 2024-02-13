Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets announce UK dates for June

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced a run of UK tour dates for June. The Floyd-drummer's live project kick off the Set The Controls tour at Stoke's Victoria Hall on June 11 and end their jaunt at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 29.

"Set The Controls... for your diaries," the band announce. "Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets are delighted to announce a string of 14 shows in the UK, for June 2024, taking in some old favourites as well as some venues new to the band. Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday February 16 at 11am UK time."

Th band, who headlined last year's Night Of The Prog festival and who toured Australia in September, had previously announced some European live dates for July and will also play Germany's Herzberg Festival on July 28.

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Set The Controls tour dates:

Jun 11: Stoke Victoria Hall

Jun 12: York Barbian

Jun 13: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Jun 15: Oxford New Theatre

Jun 17: Bristol Beacon

Jun 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 19: Manchester O2 Apollo

Jun 21: Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Jun 22: Gateshead Glasshouse

Jun 24: Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

Jun 25: Poole Lighthouse

Jun 26: Brighton Dome

Jun 28: Ipswich Regen Theatre

Jun 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets will be available from the link below form Friday February 16 at 11am.

