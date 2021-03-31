Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets announce rescheduled UK dates

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced their rescheduled tour dates for April 2022. The tour, originally announced for April 2020 then got pushed back to October, but the ongoing Covid situation forced yet another postponement. Newly announced dates for April of this year proved impossible, hence the latest reschedule.

"Thanks for your patience," the band said in a statement. :"We're still working on moving a few shows that were due to be performed this year and we'll let you know about them as soon as we can."

In April last year Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets released Live At The Roundhouse, recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019. You can watch a video of the band performing Fearless, originally from 1971's Meddle, here.

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets UK Tour Dates 2022:

Apr 16: Barbican, York

Apr 18: Philharmonic, Liverpool

Apr 19: New Theatre, Oxford

Apr 20: G Live, Guildford

Apr 22: Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Apr 23: Royal Albert Hall, London

Apr 24: Regent, Ipswich

Apr 26: The Dome, Brighton

Apr 27: St. David's Hall, Cardiff

Apr 28: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Apr 30: City Hall, Sheffield

May 1: De Montfort Hall, Leicester

May 3: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

May 4: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

May 6: O2 Apollo, Manchester

May 7: Forum, Bath

May 8: Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

May 10: Guildhall, Portsmouth

May 11: Fairfield Halls, Croydon

