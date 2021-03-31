Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets announce rescheduled UK dates

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced their rescheduled tour dates for April 2022. The tour, originally announced for April 2020 then got pushed back to October, but the ongoing Covid situation forced yet another postponement. Newly announced dates for April of this year proved impossible, hence the latest reschedule.
"Thanks for your patience," the band said in a statement. :"We're still working on moving a few shows that were due to be performed this year and we'll let you know about them as soon as we can."
In April last year Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets released Live At The Roundhouse, recorded at the iconic London venue in May 2019. You can watch a video of the band performing Fearless, originally from 1971's Meddle, here.
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets UK Tour Dates 2022:
Apr 16: Barbican, York
Apr 18: Philharmonic, Liverpool
Apr 19: New Theatre, Oxford
Apr 20: G Live, Guildford
Apr 22: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Apr 23: Royal Albert Hall, London
Apr 24: Regent, Ipswich
Apr 26: The Dome, Brighton
Apr 27: St. David's Hall, Cardiff
Apr 28: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Apr 30: City Hall, Sheffield
May 1: De Montfort Hall, Leicester
May 3: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
May 4: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
May 6: O2 Apollo, Manchester
May 7: Forum, Bath
May 8: Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
May 10: Guildhall, Portsmouth
May 11: Fairfield Halls, Croydon