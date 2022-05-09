Nick Fletcher releases video teaser for new album The Cloud Of Unknowing

John Hackett guitarist Nick Fletcher will release new album The Cloud Of Unknowing in September

John Hackett Band guitarist Nick Fletcher has released a teaser video for his upcoming solo album, The Cloud Of Unknowing, which he will release on September 2. You can watch the trailer below.

The concept behind the new album is about finding meaning in a seemingly meaningless world! using ideas from Greek mythology and mysticism the music takes the listener on a voyage of our inner selves to take us from darkness to light. The centrepiece is an epic 23-minute suite entitled Scenes from the Subconcious Mind. The suite is a journey through dreams and nightmares to a place of peace in the form of the acoustic composition Arcadia.

As with it's predecessor, last year's Cycles Of Behaviour, the album features contributions from  Lifesigns/Strawbs/Iona guitarist Dave BainbridgeJohn Hackett, bassist Tim Harries (Bill BrufordSteeleye Span) and vocalist Caroline Bonnett, who once again has co-produced and mastered the new album.

The album will be available primarily from Nick's website as both a physical CD and as a hi-res 24bit download.

Pre-order The Cloud Of Unknowing.

Nick Fletcher: The Cloud Of Unknowing
1. Out of the Maelstrom
2.The Eyes of Persephone

Scenes from the Subconcious Mind: suite
3.We need to leave this place... right now!
4.Pandemonium
5.The Cloud of Unknowing part 1 part 2 part 3
6.Awakening the Hydra
7.Dance of the Hydra
8. Arcadia
9.The Paradox part 1 part 2

