John Hackett guitarist Nick Fletcher to releases teaser for new solo album

John Hackett Band guitarist Nick Fletcher has released a teaser video ahead of the release of his first solo prog album, Cycles Of Behaviour, which he will release on March 26. You can watch the trailer below.

The new album features guest appearances form Lifesigns/Strawbs/Iona guitarist Dave Bainbridge, John Hackett, bassist Tim Harries (Bill Bruford, Steeleye Span) and vocalist Caroline Bonnett, who has also co-produced and mastered the new album.

At the same time Fletcher has launched a brand new website to accompany the release of his new solo album. Visitors who join the site to purchase the album will automatically be added to a draw to win handwritten lyrics to the album's epic closing track, Philosophers Song which will be signed by both Fletcher and co-writer John Hackett.

(Image credit: Nick Flethcer)

Nick Fletcher: Cycles Of Behaviour

1. Cycles Of Behaviour

2. Heat Is Rising

3. Hope In Your Eyes

4. Tyrant And Knave

5. Desolation Sound

6. Interconnected

7. Annexation

8. Philosopher king