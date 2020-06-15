Lifesigns release clip of new drummer Zoltan Csörsz

Lifesigns have released a clip of new drummer Zoltan Csörsz jamming with the band on N, the opening track from 2017's Cardington. You can hear the track below.

"Obviously in lockdown auditions aren’t the easiest things to do," keyboard player and vocalist John. Young tells Prog. "To get around this we sent an mp3 of N from Cardington without the drum track to Zoltan and several hours later this turned up. We hope you enjoy it."

We announced on Friday that Csörsz had replaced original drummer Martin 'Frosty' Beedle. Previously the Hungarian-born drummer has worked with Karmakanic and The Flower Kings.

John Young founded Lifesigns in 2008. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2013 the follow-up Cardington in 2017. A new album, Altitude, is due for release in 2021.