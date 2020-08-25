Nick D'Virgilio announces new single I Know The Way

Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio has announced a new single, I Know The Way. It's the fourth track released from D'Virgilio's recently released solo album Invisible. The single has an impact date of September 11 and you can listen to a stream below. D'Virgilio has also announced he will host a live Q+A a live Q&A via his Facebook page taking place on the same day at 2.30pm UK time.

In addition, a free live performance will be streamed at 2.30pm UK time on 24th September with D’Virgilio and his band performing the first half of Invisible from a new facility at the studios of Indiana based Sweetwater Sound that boasts a 30 metre wide 4K video wall. The musicians will include guitarist Don Carr and pianist/ keyboard player Jacob Dupree, both of whom played on the album.

Invisible is the second solo album by the California-born but Indiana based D'Virgilio and comes almost two decades after his debut solo record, 2001's Karma. A concept work about a man seeking the meaning of his life, he is keen to establish that “this is not your typical drummer record,” adding that "Invisible is a rock album with various musical flavours thrown in because the songs were formed with the story in mind.”

Get Invisible.