Nick Cave to tour the UK with Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis in September/October

Nick Cave and his longtime collaborator and friend Warren Ellis are to tour the UK together for the first time as a duo in September/October.

Cave and Ellis took fans by surprise in February with the news that they had written and recorded a new studio album, Carnage, in lockdown. This was the first time that Cave and Ellis released an entire album of songs as a duo.

The pair will tour the album this autumn, beginning with an appearance at Poole Lighthouse on September 2, and climaxing at Brighton Dome on October 10.

The full list of dates is as follows:

SEP 02 Lighthouse, Poole

SEP 04 Fairfield Halls, Croydon

SEP 05 Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

SEP 07 Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

SEP 08 Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

SEP 10 Blackpool Opera House

SEP 12 Regent Theatre, Ipswich

SEP 14 New Theatre, Oxford

SEP 15 St George's Hall, Bradford

SEP 17 Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

SEP 20 Edinburgh Playhouse

SEP 23 Sheffield City Hall

SEP 24 Sage, Gateshead

SEP 27 Liverpool Philharmonic

SEP 29 Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

OCT 01 De Montfort Hall, Leicester

OCT 02 Symphony Hall, Birmingham

OCT 06 Royal Albert Hall, London

OCT 07 Royal Albert Hall, London

OCT 10 Brighton Dome



Cave and Ellis first connected in1993, when The Dirty Three bandleader Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full time member. The pair have also recorded as Grinderman, and have composed and recorded various film, TV and theatre soundtracks together.

Cave describes Carnage as, “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”

Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on July 23.