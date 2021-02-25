Nick Cave releases ‘brutal, beautiful’ surprise album, Carnage

Nick Cave has taken fans by surprise with the release of a new studio album, Carnage, written and recorded in lockdown in collaboration with Bad Seeds colleague Warren Ellis. This is the first time that long-time collaborators Cave and Ellis have released an entire album of songs as a duo.

Cave describes the 8-song album as, “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.”

“Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity,” says Ellis. “The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

Cave and Ellis first connected in1993, when The Dirty Three bandleader Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full time member. The pair have also recorded as Grinderman, and have composed and recorded various film, TV and theatre soundtracks together.

Streaming now on all digital platforms, Carnage will be given a physical release on vinyl and CD via Goliath Records on May 28.

Carnage track-list:

1. Hand of God

2. Old Time

3. Carnage

4. White Elephant

5. Albuquerque

6. Lavender Fields

7. Shattered Ground

8. Balcony Man