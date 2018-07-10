Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share live Distant Sky video

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have released a live video showcasing their track Distant Sky.

The footage has been taken from the upcoming EP Distant Sky: Live In Copenhagen which will arrive on September 28 and features guest vocals from Danish soprano Else Torp.

The performance was screened in cinemas for one night only and was captured in the Danish capital in October 2017 while Cave and his band were on the road in support of Skeleton Tree.

Vocalist and pianist Cave, multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, bassist Martyn Casey, drummer Thomas Wydler, percussionist Jim Sclavunos, guitarist George Vjestica and keyboardist Larry Mullins will head out on the road again throughout October.

Find a full list of dates below.

Distant Sky – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live In Copenhagen tracklist

1. Jubilee Street

2. Distant Sky

3. From Her to Eternity

4. The Mercy Seat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 2018 tour dates

Oct 02: Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

Oct 05: Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, Chile

Oct 08: Teatro de Verano - Montevideo, Uruguay

Oct 10: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct 14: Espaço das Américas - São Paulo, Brazil

Oct 21: The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 25: The Anthem - Washington DC

Oct 26: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

Oct 28: Air Canada Centre - Toronto, Canada