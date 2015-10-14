New Years Day issue Malevolence video

New Years Day have released a video for their song Malevolence.

It’s the title track from their third album, out earlier this month via Another Century Records.

Vocalist Ashley Costello recently told Metal Hammer that her approach to songwriting has changed dramatically over the years – and admitted she had a “love-hate relationship” with the process.

She said: “In the early days, I wrote a lot about heartbreak, breaking up with your boyfriend, the typical stuff.

“Then a year or two ago it was more about family. My dad is estranged, so I finally opened up about that in Let Me Down.

“Malevolence has nothing about romance or family – it’s all about betrayal from every corner. Everyone has the capability to stab you in the back.”

Costello, bassist Brandon Wolfe, drummer Trixx, along with guitarists Nikki Misery and Jeremy Valentyne, are currently on tour across the US and return to Europe with Motionless In White next month.

