New Years Day issue Relentless stream

New Years Day have released a lyric video for their track Relentless.

It’s taken from their third album Malevolence, out on October 2 via Another Century Records.

They’ll tour North America in October to support the release and return to the UK in November with Motionless In White.

Vocalist Ashley Costello said earlier this year that the band felt it was important to add a touch of theatrical drama to their live shows.

She told Metal Hammer: “Money isn’t that easy to come by these days, so if you are spending it to go see a show, then you really want to see a show. I look back to Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson and Iron Maiden and I love that they always try to give that to people.

“Obviously, we aren’t in the same league as those bands but, if you are creative enough with your thinking you can give people a show. We want to give people a Broadway show in a tiny rock club.”

Malevolence is now available to pre-order.

Malevolence tracklist

01. Kill or Be Killed 02. I’m About to Break You 03. Alone 04. Left Inside 05. Relentless 06. Save Myself from Me 07. Suffer 08. Anthem of the Unwanted 09. Scream 10. Your Ghost 11. Defame Me 12. Malevolence

New Years Day and Motionless In White UK and Ireland tour

Nov 23: Belfast Mandela Hall Nov 24: Dublin Academy Nov 26: Manchester Club Academy Nov 27: Leeds Universirt Union Nov 28: Glasgow Garage Nov 29: Nottingham Rescue Rooms Dec 01: Birmingham Asylum Dec 02: Bristol Fleece Dec 03: Southampton 1865 Dec 04: London Underworld Dec 05: London Underworld