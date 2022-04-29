New Nordic folk outfit Nebala introduce themselves with epic video for Laþu

By ( ) published

Heilung vocalist and Northman actor and singer Jonas Lorentzen launches new project Nebala

Nebala
(Image credit: Espen Winther)

Former Heilung vocalist and Northman actor and singer Jonas Lorentzen launches new project Nebala with an epic video for Laþu, which you can watch in full below.

Laþu is taken from the upcoming Nebala debut album Lustuz Laþu Wōþuz Alu through ByNorse Music on July 29. Spearheaded by Lorentzen, Nebala also features Sebastian Gainsbourough (Vessel, The Northman), Kjell Braaten (Wardruna) as well as Doctor Mathias Nordvig (Professor of Pre-Christian Religion at CU Boulder) and Philosopher Naina Gupta (University of Kingston) assisting in the conceptual development.

Nebala in Proto-Germanic means 'the void' and the new album invites the listeners to dive into Old Norse Mythology.

“When you let yourself be taken by desire and lust, you will be consumed by what the ancient Germanic peoples called Laþu," explains Lorentzen. "The ancestor of our modern word “to let,” laþu suggests giving into natural desire and emotion. When Wōdan sought the deepest knowledge of the cosmos he had to brave the dangers of the deep caves in Hnitbjörg and let himself be taken by the desire of Gunlaþu, the forceful goddess of the underworld.”

Lustuz Laþu Wōþuz Alu will be available as CD digipack featuring an extensive 12-page booklet as well as limited black gatefold 2x12" vinyl. 

Pre-order EU/World.

Pre-order North America

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Nebala

(Image credit: ByNorse)

Nebala: Lustuz Laþu Wōþuz Alu
1. Alagabia
2. In Rauranī 
3. Safijan 
4. Skīnanārijaz 
5. Laþu 
6. Ant Mér Sjalfri Þér 
7. Mannz Gamana 
8. Surgō Sebō 
9. Blotha Huñaga Bolañan Alu 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.