Heilung's music used in the new trailer for upcoming The Northman film

Music by neo-folk proggers Heilung has been used in the trailer for Robert Eggers' upcoming film, The Northman. The atmospheric Hakkerskaldyr is taken from the collective's 2018 album Ofnir – watch the full trailer below.

The movie, released on April 22, is a retelling of the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, which is said to have inspired William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, it even includes a cameo from Icelandic singer Björk as well as atmospheric music from Robin Carolan and Sebastian "Vessel" Gainsborough.

Meanwhile, Heilung are looking ahead to the summer festival season and their scheduled European tour dates, which already run into 2023.

Watch the gritty new trailer for The Northman below.

Summer Festivals 2022

Jun 02: Gdansk Mystic Festival, PL

Jun 10: Nickelsdorf Novarock, AT

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Festival, BE

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest FR,

Jun 26: Spálené Porici Basinfirefest, CZ

Jul 02: Helsinki Tuska Festival, FI (Exact date TBA)

Aug 19: Borre Midgardsblot, NO (Exact date TBA)



European Tour 2022

Oct 26: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, DK

Oct 28: Stockholm Annexet, SE

Oct 30: Helsinki Black Box, FI

Nov 04: Prague Forum Karlin, CZ

Nov 06: Leipzig Haus Auensee, DE

Nov 08: Zurich Halle 662, CH

Nov 11: Brussels Cirque Royal, BE

Nov 13: Berlin Tempodrom, DE

Nov 16: Bochum Ruhrcongress, DE

Nov 18: Paris L'Olympia, FR

Dec 02: Budapest Barba Negra, HU

Dec 05: Ljubljana Hala Tivoli, SI

Dec 07: Frankfurt Jahrhundert Halle, DE

Dec 14: Stuttgart Liederhalle Hegelsaal, DE

Dec 18: Munchen Zenith, DE



Tour 2023

Jan 08: Rouen Le 106, FR

Jan 10: Metz La Bam, FR

Jan 12: Tilburg 013, NL

Jan 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jan 19: Dublin National Stadium, IE

Jan 22: Glasgow Barrowland, UK