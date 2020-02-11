New Model Army will celebrate 40th anniversary with UK shows

New Model Army have announced a pair of shows in the UK later this year to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Justin Sullivan, Michael Dean, Marshall Gill, Ceri Monger and Dean White will play at Nottingham’s Rock City on November 7 and follow that with a set at London’s Roundhouse on November 28.

Both performances will see the UK outfit play three-hour sets featuring tracks spanning their four decade career.

Tickets for the two shows will go on general sale from 10am this coming Friday (February 14).

Together with the previously announced show in Glasgow on July 10, these will be the band’s only major 40th anniversary headline dates in the UK in 2020.

New Model Army will also head out on the road later this month for further anniversary dates which will also see them perform tracks from 2019’s From Here.

The follow-up to 2016’s Winter launched in August last year and was recorded on the Norwegian island of Giske at Ocean Sound Recording Studio, which the band said had a profound impact on the way the 12 songs developed.

New Model Army said in a statement: “We all have different lives and different tastes in almost everything, including music. One thing we have in common is the love of bleak, open, cold, rugged landscapes – water, snow, rock.

“So this was the perfect place for us to work on something collectively – at all times while we were working, we could look up and see the sky, the sea and melting snow on the mountains, all in a constant state of change.

“So this album has a feel that is different to our other albums, but it still contains all the elements that characterise our peculiarly unidentifiable music – perhaps even more than ever.

“And From Here was an obvious title. The record belongs to a very special place and a particular time – what is happening in the world, where we are as a band and where we are as people.”

Find a full list of New Model Army’s 2020 tour dates below.

New Model Army 2020 tour dates

Feb 27: Ankara Jolly Joker, Turkey

Feb 28: Izmir SoldOut Performance Hall, Turkey

Mar 05: Valencia Loco Club, Spain

Mar 06: Madrid Shoko, Spain

Mar 07: L’hospitalet de llobregat Salamandra Sala 1, Spain

Jul 10: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Jul 17: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jul 18: Berlin SO 36, Germany

Jul 19: Berlin SO 36, Germany

Jul 30: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Jul 31: Osnabruck Hyde Park, Germany

Nov 07: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 28: London Roundhouse, UK