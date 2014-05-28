New issue of Prog on sale today

The brand new issue of Prog magazine goes on sale today, featuring Kate Bush on the cover.

Kate Bush stunned the music world when she announced a string of live dates at Hammersmith Apollo for later this year. To celebrate, the new issue of Prog looks back at her one and only tour thus far, 1979’s The Tour Of Life, going behind the scenes, talking to those involved. We also explore the continued fascination with this most progressive of artistes, and mull over what we can expect from this year’s Before The Dawn live dates.

Also in Prog 46…

Anathema – shake things up with their brand new album Distant Satellites.

Cosmograf – one-man band Robin Armstrong explores the dark side with new album Capacitor.

Cruise To The Edge – read Steve Hogarth’s exclusive tour diary from the recent Cruise To The Edge.

Mastodon – the Atlantan’s are back digging a proggier groove on Once More ‘Round The Sun.

Lazuli – The French proggers return with a brand new album and UK tour.

Archive – find out why Peter Gabriel is such a fan of this South London prog collecive.

Syd Arthur – the big time beckons with album number two for the Canterbury acolytes.

Voyager – the Aussie prog metallers are garnering rave reviews for V. Find out why…

Mostly Autumn – get conceptual on record for the first time in their career.

Loreena McKennitt – she’s the Canadian Queen of mystical folk prog.

Plus album and live reviews from Rick Wakeman, IQ, Caravan, Lifesigns, Haken, Gazpacho, Rush, Keith Emerson and more.

You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/