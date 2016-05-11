New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

Sadly Keith Emerson, mainstay of The Nice and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, died on march 10 this year and once again the rock world was ditched into a bleak and sorrowful period of mourning. Prog 66 pays tribute to Keith Emerson’s life and music. We talk to his great friend and fellow member of The Nice, Lee Jackson, and ELP cohorts Greg Lake and Carl Palmer as well as a raft of prog musicians who knew and admired Keith’s work. And Prog readers choose their favourite pieces of Keith’s music from over the years.

Also in Prog 66…

Big Big Train - the eclectic British prog rockers are back with new album Folklore, exploring themes of storytelling in the English countryside.

Hawkwind - as the space rockers find themselves back in the UK Top 30 with new album The Machine Stops, main man Dave Brock gives a very revealing The Prog Interview…

Lazuli - the much-loved French prog rock outfit sicuss touring with Fish and their latest album Nos Ames Saoules.

Tony Stratton-Smith - Daryl Easlea’s series on the great mangers of prog bands takes on the colourful character behind the Charisma label and Genesis.

Frost* - after several false dawns, Jem Godfrey’s colourful and melodic prog roc band are back with Falling Satellites.

Steve Thorne - the solo proper discusses his hard hitting new work Island Of The Imbeciles.

Katatonia - Sweden’s purveyors of dark prog talk about their most proggy album to date, The Fall Of Hearts.

Ihsahn - The ex-black metalled continues his solo journey, creating ever more intriguing new progressive sounds.

Sunn O))) - Steven Wilson’s a big fan of the drone-inspired outfit. But how prog are they?

Mantra Vega - the new vehicle from Heather Findlay, Dave Kerzner and a stellar cast talk about debut album The Illusion’s Reckoning.

Se Delan - Crippled Black Phoenix mainman Justin Graves take a second, sombre outing with partner Belinda Kordic.

Brian Pern - how some Fast Show funny men turned prog rock into comedy gold!

Hexvessel - the Anglo-Finnish dark folk proggers talk new album When We Are Death.

Jakko Jakszyk - the King Crimson guitarist opens up his prog world to all…

Symphony X - guitarist Michael Romeo has a few pointed things to say about the satiate of prog metal today!

Michael Legge - the Northern Irish comedian talks us through his record collection.

Plus live and album reviews from Brian Eno, Purson, Jethro Tull, Rick Wakeman, HRH Prog 4, Roadburn, Leprous, Stanley Clarke, Muse and District 97.

And on the CD, new prog sounds from Josh & Co Ltd, Tiles, Landskap, Grice, Big Big Train and more…

