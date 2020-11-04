New Gavin Harrison prog fusion album for December

King Crimson and The Pineapple Thief dummer Gavin Harrison will release a new album with Canadian-born UK based jazz fusion bassist Antoine Fafard. Chemical Reactions will be released through Amplified Distribution on December 11.

The new album (you can view the artwork and tracklisting below) features a hybrid between the progressive-fusion approach and the world of chamber and orchestral music, and features guest appearances form former Mahavishnu Orchestra violinist Jerry Goodman, a frequent collaborator on Fafard’s music, and also the Czech-based Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra, recorded in March 2016 and conducted by Anthony Armore.

"I’ve always been interested in finding creative musical partnerships that push you into a new zone and make you think differently about the way your instrument fits inside the music," explains Harrison. "Antoine Fafard invited me to play on two full orchestral pieces in 2016 and it was really an interesting challenge to find a way to incorporate my drumming into that classical arena. In more recent times Antoine wrote some great new pieces for string quartet, also featuring marimba, vibraphone and electric violin, played by the brilliant Jerry Goodman."

The Pineapple Thief released a new studio album, Versions Of The Truth earlier this year.

(Image credit: Gavin Harrison)

Gavin Harrison/Antoine Fafard: Chemical Reactions

1. Transmutation Circle

2. Atonic Water

3. Vision. Of A Lost Orbit

4. Pair Of A Perfect Four

5. Proto Mundi

6. Singular Quartz

7. Holding Back The Clock

8. Chemical Reactions